Greene King Reaches 2 Million Loyalty Customers Landmark

Image credit: Greene King

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Greene King has reported that two million pub customers have now signed up to its loyalty and rewards programme, which can be used at the bar and on the app.

The milestone has been achieved in less than a year following the launch of the new smart, integrated Greene King app. It also marks the next phase of the loyalty development journey with the introduction of ‘Missions’ which will nudge customer behaviour through setting targets to unlock rewards.

The Greene King app is free, easy to use and has everything in one place to enhance customers’ pub experiences, combining pub venue search and booking, and order and payment functionality with exclusive rewards and special offers.

A highlight for sports fans is the 10% off matchday discount on selected Premier League and Championship games showing in Greene King’s pubs each week of the football season.

The app is designed to make pub visits smoother and more enjoyable by reducing queuing, providing easy access to menus, and offering personalised rewards. It supports all Greene King brands across 1,600 Managed Pubs.

Clair Preston-Beer, Greene King’s chief commercial and digital officer said: “This is an exciting time as we see our customers continue to enjoy the benefits of our app, loyalty and rewards. The summer of sport and pay day weekend offers have driven more sign-ups and more awareness, and customers are loving the rewards and offers which they can unlock. Thanks to insight into customer behaviour, we have a greater understanding on how we can connect and reward their loyalty with our pubs and brands. Having an integrated app allows customers to easily browse menus and book drinks, dining and sports, and this is a further evolution with options to drive loyalty through exclusive rewards and offers.”