JD Wetherspoon Confirms Six New Pub Openings Across the UK for September

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JD Wetherspoon has confirmed a further six pub openings across England and Scotland throughout September 2026, continuing a busy year of expansion for the budget pub operator.

The company, which currently operates in excess of 800 venues nationwide, has already opened several new sites in 2026, including outlets in Cornwall, Bath and Blackpool. The latest confirmations bring the chain’s near-term opening pipeline to twelve pubs in total.

September openings

The six pubs due to open next month are:

The Marshfield Bank Farm House , Crewe (Coppenhall Lane, Woolstanwood, CW2 8SD) – opening 1 September

, Crewe (Coppenhall Lane, Woolstanwood, CW2 8SD) – opening 1 September The Red Gown , St Andrews University Students’ Association – opening 4 September

, St Andrews University Students’ Association – opening 4 September The Heath Hotel , Southampton (Beaulieu Road, Dibden Purlieu, SO45 4PW) – opening 8 September

, Southampton (Beaulieu Road, Dibden Purlieu, SO45 4PW) – opening 8 September The Belle Vue , Manchester Airport (Terminal 2, airside) – opening 15 September

, Manchester Airport (Terminal 2, airside) – opening 15 September The Cranborne Hundred , Ferndown (Ringwood Road, BH22 9BB) – opening 16 September

, Ferndown (Ringwood Road, BH22 9BB) – opening 16 September The Fletton Brick, Bedford (Marsh Leys Cottages, Kempston, MK42 7FY) – opening 29 September

The Crewe site is understood to occupy a former Beefeater restaurant, redeveloped as part of a multi-million-pound investment, with the opening expected to create around 70 local jobs.

Further openings confirmed for later in 2026

Beyond September, Wetherspoon has confirmed three further openings before the end of the year:

Piccadilly Hall , Piccadilly (The Trocadero, 30 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 7EP) – 13 October

, Piccadilly (The Trocadero, 30 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 7EP) – 13 October The William Chambers , Edinburgh (30a Chambers Street, EH1 1HU) – 3 November

, Edinburgh (30a Chambers Street, EH1 1HU) – 3 November The Benjamin Franklin, Charing Cross (11 Strand, London, WC2N 5HR) – 24 November

The Charing Cross site, sited beside the mainline and Underground station, gained planning consent from Westminster City Council earlier in the year following an appeal, having initially been refused over noise concerns.

The continued rollout comes despite a wider period of rationalisation for the group, which has closed a number of underperforming sites in recent years alongside its ongoing programme of new openings.