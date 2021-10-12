Greene King’s Barrel-Load Of Support For Macmillan Cancer Support

PUB regulars are adding their voices to a huge nationwide thank you to Macmillan Cancer nurses and healthcare professionals this month.

Greene King customers across the UK will be able to submit their personal messages of thanks to Macmillan Cancer Support – which will be written on beer mats and added to a huge 10ft ‘thank you’ card produced by the pub chain.

From 4th – 15th October, Greene King customers will be able to write their very own messages of gratitude for the invaluable work of Macmillan nurses and healthcare professionals on custom-made Macmillan beer mats, available in all Greene King local pubs.

The heartfelt messages of thanks and support will be added, collage style, to an impressive 10ft super-sized thank you card, addressed to Macmillan nurses across the UK.

UK’s leading pub co

mpany and brewer, Greene King, is running the thank you campaign nationwide to show gratitude to Macmillan from customers and teams.

These personal messages of thanks follow several fundraising campaigns across Greene King pubs this year, including customers and team members taking part in Brave the Shave live events – fundraising by shaving their heads in front of family and friends in their local pub to support those living with cancer.

When Greene King first partnered with Macmillan in 2012, they set a fundraising target of £1m in the first three years, which was hit and exceeded with a year to spare.

Since then, over £9m has been raised thanks to annual fundraisers, Coffee Mornings and via Pennies, the digital charity box.

The creation of custom beer mats will allow customers to write their own personal messages of support for Macmillan nurses and will be available in over 600 local pubs nationwide. To find all participating Greene King locals, visit the pub finder page here.

Rachael Gascoigne, Senior Partnership Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “This is such a lovely gesture from Greene King customers and team members. The nationwide thank you will mean so much to our Macmillan nurses and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly in their local communities to support people living with cancer – and to know just how much they are valued, especially after such a difficult time.”