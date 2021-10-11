Workers Treasure Leisure So Bosses Face Losses

Some businesses have as many workers as they did pre-Covid but they are working half the hours because they want a better work-life balance.

Berry Recruitment said staff got used to having more leisure time while on furlough and during lockdowns.

With the country opening up, these workers want to retain elements of their previous lifestyles, which means many are opting for part time work.

Employers, who know there is a candidate shortage, are being forced to accept this and many are struggling to make up the lost hours because they can’t find new staff.

The company’s managing director Lee Gamble said:“It is a real problem for businesses who have staff opting for part time work.

“Many workers got a taste for it during the lockdowns and while on furlough and want to keep their new-found leisure time.

“The pandemic gave people a chance to take stock as they had to slow down and it led to a reappraisal of their working lives.

“Without being forced to work fewer hours this trend would probably not have happened.

“Many of those now choosing to work less have not seen a huge dip in income because of the tax system and any loss is offset by what they have gained.