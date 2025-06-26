Guinness and Sky Business Join PubAid to Spotlight Pubs as Champions of Community Sport

Share Post Share Email

Guinness and Sky Business are joint headline sponsors of Pubs Power Sport – a new campaign from PubAid that will shine a light on the fundamental role pubs play in sustaining grassroots sports clubs and community wellbeing across the UK.

The research-led campaign will uncover the monetary value pubs raise for sports clubs and initiatives, building on its 2019 ‘Pubs and Sport: The Perfect Match’ report that found pubs raised more than £40 million in support of grassroots sports.

Pubs Power Sport will also celebrate the everyday contributions of publicans who power grassroots sport behind the scenes. From sponsoring kits to hosting team meetings, providing food and fundraising events, Britain’s pubs are helping to keep local sport alive and with it, physical movement, mental wellbeing and social cohesion in towns and villages nationwide.

With Guinness and Sky Business proudly behind the campaign, Pubs Power Sport highlights that pubs are more than places to eat and drink – they are essential community hubs supporting everything from Sunday league football to darts, cricket and rugby clubs.

PubAid Co-Founder Des O’Flanagan said: “Pubs have long been the beating heart of their communities, and Pubs Power Sport brings their impact on grassroots sport to the forefront. This campaign is about showing that behind nearly every local team is a local pub offering space, support and spirit, often with no fanfare. We’re proud to work with Guinness and Sky Business to give pubs the recognition they deserve.”

Nick Payman, Head of Guinness, said: “We’re delighted to be part of a movement that gives visibility to the unsung role pubs play in keeping community sport going. We want to champion the passion and quiet generosity of landlords and locals that make the difference every week.”

James Tweddle, Director of Hospitality at Sky Business said: “Sky has always recognised the value pubs bring to their communities, and sport is at the centre of that. By supporting Pubs Power Sport, we’re celebrating the landlords who not only show the big games but also keep sport alive in their communities in real and meaningful ways.”