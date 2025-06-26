Government’s Health Strategy Must Avoid Policies That Further Tax The Majority Who Drink In Moderation

Share Post Share Email

The government is reportedly considering a ban or restrictions on alcohol advertising as part of its 10-year health strategy.

While a full ban is mentioned in leaked drafts of the plan, officials are also said to be exploring partial restrictions, such as a 9pm watershed. The final plan is expected to be released next week.

A draft of the NHS 10-year plan, seen by Sky News, indicates that a complete ban on alcohol advertising is under consideration.

The government is also examining options for partial restrictions, such as a ban on alcohol promotion before the 9 pm watershed. This would bring alcohol advertising regulations closer in line with those for unhealthy food.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson stated that the 10-year plan will not include a ban on alcohol advertising, but that partial restrictions are being explored

A British Beer and Pub Association spokesperson said: “It is key that Government recognises the contribution our sector makes not only in terms of generating billions in taxes, but our huge social contribution to the health and wellbeing of communities across the country.

“Pubs are vital in combatting loneliness, which so many experience, and improving mental health through fostering human connection.

“Our brewers are leading the way in helping people reduce consumption by producing more no and low options than ever before and we’ve seen sales in this type of beer soar. They also lead the way in helping people reduce consumption by responsible and regulated advertising.

“With over 80% of the population consuming alcohol within government guidelines, any proposed measures must focus on helping the minority who do drink at harmful levels.

“Government must work with industry to avoid policies that could undermine the sector’s survival and consequently lead to community spaces vanishing and higher taxes for the majority who drink in moderation.”