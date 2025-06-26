Chef Mark Hix joins The Clink Charity as Culinary Ambassador

Share Post Share Email

The Clink Charity has announced British chef, restaurateur and food writer Mark Hix has joined as a culinary ambassador to help raise awareness of the ‘life-changing’ work of the charity.

To launch this collaboration, Hix will host a dinner at The Clink’s flagship restaurant HMP Brixton on Wednesday 16th July at 6pm. This event marks the beginning of a new series of high-profile chef collaborations designed to raise both funds and awareness for The Clink’s vital mission.

For this event, Hix will collaborate with Clink chef trainers and student participants to develop a bespoke menu. He is renowned for championing seasonal and sustainable British ingredients.

Speaking about the event, Hix said: “With all that’s happening on the global stage, it’s easy to overlook the vital work charities like The Clink are doing right on our doorstep. For me, cooking has always been a lifeline—it breaks down barriers, it nourishes and nurtures us in so many different ways and can provide purpose and structure.

“As a disillusioned kid growing up in the South West, it was a cookery teacher at college who opened my eyes to the creativity of cooking. That experience changed my life. Hospitality has given me great opportunities, helped me forge life-affirming relationships, and given me creative fulfilment. I’m honoured to support The Clink and hope this dinner is just the beginning.”

The Clink Charity runs ‘innovative’ training programmes inside UK prisons, offering participants professional qualifications, real-world restaurant experience and structured support to secure employment after release.

Its restaurants are open to the public and staffed by students working towards hospitality careers as part of their rehabilitation. Research has found that Clink graduates are significantly less likely to reoffend, with many going on to successful roles in top kitchens, hotels, bakeries and cafés.

Simon McKinnon-Brahams, restaurant manager trainer at The Clink, added: “We’re enormously excited to welcome Mark to Brixton. He’s one of the UK’s most respected chefs and shares our belief that food can be a powerful force for good. For our students, this will be an unforgettable learning opportunity.”

Photo © Copyright David Anstiss and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.