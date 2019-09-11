Hallmark Hotels Offers 999 Heroes A Hotel Stay For £9.99

Offer launched exclusively for all NHS, Armed Forces and wider Emergency Services personnel

Hallmark Hotels is paying tribute to the incredible dedication and hard work from the UK’s emergency services by offering Sunday night stays in its 21 of its 26 hotels for just £9.99 – following the lead of the emergency services’ phone number.

The £9.99 offer is available to NHS workers, armed forces, police, and fire services when they spend £40.00 on food and drink in the hotel bar and restaurant. It is valid every Sunday starting September 15th through to 29th March 2020 on bookings made before 22nd December 2019.

The UK’s 125,000 police officers[1], 26,000 paramedics[2] and 34,000 fire fighters[3] are under more pressure than ever, continuing to put their lives on the line every day. Hallmark Hotels hopes that the offer will provide emergency services workers with a helping hand to relax and unwind.

Debbie Neate, from Hallmark Hotels said: “Recent headlines suggest that emergency services are working tirelessly, often with limited resources. We hope this is a small gesture to give recognition to the amazing work of emergency services heroes across the UK.”

The offer is available to all Blue Light card holders including NHS workers, armed forces, police, ambulance, fire services and other members of the emergency services including emergency medical dispatcher operators. The offer can be redeemed online at www.hallmarkhotels.co.uk/EDS19 using promotional code ESD19. Booking window ends 22nd December 2019.