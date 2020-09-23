Hampshire Pubs Celebrate Cask Ale Week With Range Of Giveaways

Pubs across Hampshire are celebrating Cask Ale Week kicking off Thursday 24 September. The pubs have teamed up with popular cask ale, Doom Bar, to not only offer customers two-for-one on pints of the ale, but also the chance to win a staycation in Cornwall, as part of a wider offer across selected Stonegate Pub Company sites in the UK.

The following pubs are taking part:

Greyhound Aldershot Redbridge Andover The Station Eastleigh The Swan Inn Haslemere

To receive a two-for-one voucher, customers must register on the Great UK Pubs website, selecting their local pub’s details and they will receive their voucher by email, together with details how to enter the competition to win a two-night staycation. The prize consists of a Bed & Breakfast stay in Rock, Cornwall, for two, as well as a meal at Paul Ainsworth’s pub, The Mariners, and return travel. *Terms and conditions apply.

Cask Ale Week runs from Thursday 24 September to Sunday 4 October is organised by cask ale accreditation body, Cask Marque, to celebrate the beverage as a unique pub favourite and awards pubs that serve great quality cask ale. Cask Ale is one of the few products you can only get in a pub and embodies British public house tradition.

Alan Armstrong, Director of Marketing at Stonegate Pub Company, said: “Cask Ale Week is the perfect time for our teams and customers to celebrate the Great British Pub with the quintessential pub favourite, cask ale. All of our pubs are Cask Marque accredited, as we believe that the perfect pint is as much to do with the perfect serve, as it is to do with the ale.

“We’re delighted to be offering such a fantastic giveaway too. Rock is a wonderful place for a staycation, and I look forward to congratulating our lucky winner.”

*Terms and Conditions:

The competition entry opens on Monday 21st September and closes at midnight Sunday 4th October

The winner will be contacted 48hrs after the competition closes

Guests will be emailed a 2-4-1 voucher for Doom Bar w/c 5th October

This offer is available entitles the holder to one free pint of Doom Bar on the purchase of a full priced pint of Doom Bar.

The offer is not available on any other drinks.

This voucher is valid until midnight 18th October 2020.

Offer only available to over 18s.

Photocopies of the voucher will not be accepted.

Please present the voucher at the time of ordering.

Voucher can be used a maximum of 1 time per person.

Voucher has a cash value and is not transferable.

This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

We reserve the right to amend this offer, or the terms and conditions.

