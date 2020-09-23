Pubs across Hampshire are celebrating Cask Ale Week kicking off Thursday 24 September. The pubs have teamed up with popular cask ale

The Hospitality industry has cast its votes to determine the overall winners in the eight categories of Hotel, Restaurant & Catering’s Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards. The winners were confirmed in a special virtual ceremony on 22nd September – the culmination of a process which saw over 500 nominations, whittled down by a committee of leading industry experts to just six of the most deserving finalists in each category.

The winners of Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards are:

· The Outstanding Business of Lockdown WINNER – Viva Italia Group · The Outstanding Individual of Lockdown WINNER – Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality · Most Innovative At-Home Experience WINNER – Signature Brewery · Best Community Initiative WINNER – Angel & Crown · The Most Inspiring Product or Service WINNER – Open Kitchen Manchester · Most Dynamic Collaboration WINNER – Only a pavement away · The Most Impactful Social Media Campaign WINNER – Brewgooder · Best Business Transformation WINNER – La Tua Pasta

More information on each of the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Award winners can be found at: https://www.hrc.co.uk/hospitality-lockdown-hero-awards-2020

Sam Chance, Montgomery Group and HRC Head of Marketing commented on the final results of the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards:

“The response to the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards has been nothing short of astounding. We received over 500 nominations which included individuals, businesses and organisations of all sizes from the length and breadth of the country, and over 5000 of our industry peers cast their vote online to help determine the winners.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations to all the nominees, the shortlisted finalists and of course, the overall winners in each category. The innovation, compassion and entrepreneurial spirit you have shown during the most testing of times is evidence, if it were needed, of just what an amazing industry we all work in. I would also like to thank our judging committee, who had the unenviable task of choosing just six finalists for each category from the 523 nominees who were all worthy heroes in their own right.”