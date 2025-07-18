Harbour Hotels Appoints Chef Sebastian Merry as Head Chef at Harbour Hotel Bristol

Share Post Share Email

Harbour Hotel Bristol has announced the appointment of Sebastian Merry as Head Chef, bringing with him a wealth of culinary expertise, bold creativity, and a passion for seasonal British cuisine with global flair.

Merry will take the helm at Harbour Kitchen, the hotel’s signature restaurant located in the heart of Bristol’s historic Corn Street. Known for its relaxed yet stylish atmosphere, the restaurant is set to evolve under Merry’s leadership, with a creative direction rooted in provenance, seasonality, and sustainability. His vibrant, globally influenced style will bring fresh energy to Harbour Kitchen’s celebration of local ingredients and modern British cooking.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian to the Harbour Hotels family,” said Ben Gay, General Manager at Harbour Hotel Bristol. “His passion for thoughtful, elevated cooking and his deep understanding of Bristol’s culinary culture make him an exciting addition to the team.”

A Bristol native and classically trained chef, Merry brings 18 years of professional experience in fine dining, having worked in some of the UK’s most revered Michelin starred kitchens, hotels and private members’ clubs, including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (3 Michelin stars) on Royal Hospital Road, Le Gavroche (2 Michelin stars), The Arts Club on Dover Street in Mayfair, Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa (3 AA Rosettes) and 1 Lombard Street (2 AA Rosettes). He has also worked alongside renowned chef Freddie Bird at Littlefrench, and most recently played a key role across both Littlefrench and its sister restaurant, 1 York Place.

Internationally, Merry’s culinary journey has taken him to the Caribbean as Head Chef at Sheer Rocks, voted ‘Best Restaurant in the Caribbean’ by the People’s Choice Awards 2018, and to luxury charter yachts across the Mediterranean, where he was responsible for bespoke fine dining experiences at sea.

Deeply connected to Bristol’s dynamic food scene, Merry previously ran his own critically praised restaurant, ABOE, on Whiteladies Road, earning a loyal following for his bold, fine dining small plates. He also co-owned the much-loved Cloak & Dagger in Stokes Croft, further cementing his reputation as a chef who understands and celebrates the city’s creative culinary spirit.