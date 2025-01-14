Haven Announces Expansion of Exclusive JD Wetherspoon Partnership With Four New On-Site Pubs

Share Post Share Email

Haven, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, has announced the expansion of its partnership with JD Wetherspoon with four new on-site pubs. This builds on the success of an exclusive operating agreement with the pub company, which saw the first on-site Wetherspoon pub launch at Primrose Valley last year.

In Spring 2025, the four new JD Wetherspoon pubs will open at Haven’s holiday parks at Cleethorpes Beach in Lincolnshire, Devon Cliffs, Devon, Kent Coast, Kent and Haggerston Castle in Northumberland.

Haven has invested £6. 7 million into the expansion of the new pubs, as part of a broader £8.3 million investment in enhancing the holiday park operator’s food and beverage offerings for 2025, which also includes two new Burger Kings at Hopton Holiday Park and Lakeland Holiday Park. This follows a wider £100 million investment in Haven’s parks across 2024, including new propositions, additional pitches, new fleet and more.

Over the past 5 years, 60 new venues have opened across Haven’s own brands and franchise partners. The recent addition of JD Wetherspoon brings Haven’s total number of franchised partnerships to six, joining an impressive lineup of household names, including Burger King, Papa Johns, Millie’s Cookies, Slim Chickens, and Chopstix.

Simon Palethorpe, Haven’s Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with JD Wetherspoon by introducing four new pubs at our parks. The success of The Five Stones at Primrose Valley reflects our ongoing efforts to grow and enhance our food and beverage partnerships and offerings, and we look forward to bringing this experience to even more locations across the UK for our guests and holiday homeowners to enjoy.”

John Hutson, Chief Executive of JD Wetherspoon, said:

“We look forward to the opening of the four new Wetherspoon pubs at Haven holiday parks.

“Our pub at Primrose Valley has proven a great success and we are confident that the four new pubs will be welcomed by guests and owners.”