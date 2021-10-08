Heineken UK Delists All Pet Bottles From Its On-Trade Network, Saving Over 170 Tonnes Of Plastic Per Year

Share Tweet Share Email

As part of its sustainability commitments, HEINEKEN UK has made the bold move to delist all PET bottles from its on-trade network. The removal of PET for cider and beer will save almost 6 million PET bottles or 170 tonnes of plastic per year[1]. The company has also delisted all third-party PET SKUs from its e-commerce website, encouraging direct-supplied customers to switch to more sustainable alternatives like aluminium or glass that can be recycled.

78 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated per year globally and by 2050 there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean. Consumers, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, with 79% changing their purchasing habits based on sustainability[2]. It’s therefore now more important than ever for businesses to effect positive change for the planet and provide customers with opportunities to ‘do the right thing’.

To further reduce environmental impact, following successful trials HEINEKEN UK is offering on-trade operators, festivals and stadia environmentally friendlier cups for events, as an alternative to single use plastic. Choose from a reusable rental cup model – with some cups that can be used as many as 500+ times before being recycled – that also takes away the hassle of washing up. Each reusable cup uses significantly fewer materials and lower energy consumption during its lifetime than producing the equivalent number of single use cups. Alternatively, a huge benefit of HEINEKEN’s paper cup option is they can be recycled in the normal waste paper streams, plus are biodegradable, compostable and repulpable.

Over the last 10 years, HEINEKEN has laid a solid foundation with its sustainability strategy, Brew a Better World, which focuses on the environment, social sustainability and responsible consumption. Doing Business in the Right Way is one of the five pillars of the HEINEKEN Benefits Bar. Access this full suite of benefits simply by partnering with HEINEKEN UK. For more information on the HEINEKEN Benefits Bar, sustainable solutions and realising your green ambitions, visit: https://www.heineken.co.uk/our-pubs/make-heineken-your-supplier/