Hilton Sparks Growth in West London with Expansion of Premium Economy Brand

Hilton has today announced the West London debut of its vibrant premium-economy brand, Spark by Hilton, with the signing of Spark by Hilton London Chiswick in partnership with London Metro Hotels Ltd.

The property joins a growing portfolio of Spark by Hilton hotels across the UK, including Spark by Hilton London Romford and Spark by Hilton London Luton.

Due to open in Spring 2026, the freshly renovated hotel will be set within restored Victorian townhouses matching Chiswick’s stylish, village-like vibe.

Nick Smart, vice president, development, UK, Ireland and Nordics, Hilton, said, “Spark by Hilton Chiswick is not only a great example of the high-quality product we’ve come to expect from the Spark brand – it also showcases the fantastic conversion opportunity it offers to owners. This signing reflects Hilton’s ambitious plans to grow the brand in the UK, and as we look ahead to 2026 we look forward to announcing more deals, particularly in regional hotspots across the country.”

Denzil Ratnam, general manager, Spark by Hilton London Chiswick, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Hilton to bring this project to life, offering guests a high-quality stay at great value in beautifully restored Victorian townhouses. Not only that, but by tapping into Hilton’s global network of guests and marketing resources, we can help drive occupancy and performance for Spark by Hilton London Chiswick from day one. We look forward to welcoming travellers and locals alike to experience the unique charm and convenience that this hotel will bring to West London.”