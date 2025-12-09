TGI Fridays UK Faces Uncertain Future as Administration Looms

Share Post Share Email

Casual dining operator files notice of intention to appoint administrators weeks after ownership change

The prospects for TGI Fridays’ UK operations have become increasingly uncertain following a court filing by its parent company signalling potential administration.

Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group has lodged the formal notice less than two months after Sugarloaf, which manages the TGI Fridays brand globally, took control of the business.

Phil Broad, who serves as president of TGI Fridays international franchising, has confirmed that the company’s 49 UK sites will continue trading through the festive season. He emphasised that the filing represents a step towards establishing stability for the brand’s long-term presence in Britain.

The executive stressed that safeguarding jobs and maintaining restaurant operations remains the top priority, whilst thanking stakeholders for their understanding during what he described as an ongoing process. Customers have been assured they can expect normal service at all locations during the Christmas period.

The current situation follows Sugarloaf’s acquisition of the business from Calveton UK and Breal Capital in October for an undisclosed amount. That transaction came just twelve months after the previous owners had purchased the chain out of administration for £9.55 million.

Shortly after taking ownership, Sugarloaf engaged Interpath, an advisory firm, to assess strategic options for the UK estate.

Sugarloaf’s chief executive Ray Blanchette brings considerable experience with the brand, having previously led TGI Fridays for five years until 2023. He subsequently assumed management responsibilities for the brand’s remaining American locations following its US bankruptcy protection filing in 2024.

The UK operation had recently undergone a relaunch in early July, introducing updated menu offerings and refreshed branding in an attempt to revitalise the business.

According to previous ownership, the chain had recorded positive comparable sales growth this year, with Christmas bookings reportedly running a quarter higher than the previous year’s figures.

Interpath has declined to provide comment on the administration reports.