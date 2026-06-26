Historic Pub Sees Bumper Opening Week After £1.5m Overhaul

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One of the Wirral’s most recognisable coastal pubs has reopened its doors to a packed house, following a major £1.5 million structural transformation.

The Boat House at Parkgate, which dates back to 1850, welcomed back crowds of local residents and visitors this week after a three-month closure by Salford-based brewer Hydes. During opening week trading numbers comfortably beat internal forecasts, with strong walk-in trade and excellent customer feedback on the refurbishment.

The extensive project was designed to modernise the drinking and dining spaces while keeping the original character of the 19th-century building and its position on the Dee Estuary. Structural work on the historic site included a total roof replacement, a brand-new main bar, a new-build glass orangery extension, a 120-capacity private-hire function room, and a stunning open-air terrace with spectacular views.

Architects reconfigured the internal layout so that customers walking through the front doors now look directly through the main bar area to the estuary views outside. The interior styling uses a palette of terracotta tones alongside local coastal bird artwork inspired by the neighbouring RSPB nature reserve, nodding to Parkgate’s past as a Victorian bathing resort.

A key part of the investment is the addition of the spacious upstairs drinking and dining terrace. The new outdoor area features its own dedicated second bar, built specifically to make the most of the pub’s panoramic views across the marshes.

Dale Tozer, the newly appointed general manager of The Boat House, said: “We knew there was a lot of talk around town before we opened, but the response during our opening week has been incredible. The feedback from regulars who have missed the place, as well as new faces coming down to see the changes, has been brilliant.

“Living and working in Heswall for more than 20 years gives me a good understanding of what people around here want when they go out for dinner or just fancy a few pints with friends. The team has managed to deliver something that feels very current, but still feels like the classic Boat House that people love. It’s been a busy start, but our new kitchen and front-of-house teams have handled the rush really well.”

The relaunch is the first major project completed by Hydes Brewery in 2026, marking a significant investment in its flagship Wirral footprint and creating 35 new jobs for the local hospitality sector.

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, added: “The Boat House is a flagship premium dining site for us, and we set our standards high with this project. Seeing the pub busy and watching the reaction from guests as they walk back in has been incredibly satisfying.

“We saw how well received The Harry Beswick was when we launched it in nearby Heswall three years ago, and we wanted to bring that exact same level of premium investment to this sister site. This has been a massive success for Hydes. With Dale’s local experience and head chef Chris Bell leading the kitchen, we’re confident the pub is in the right hands to remain a destination venue for years to come.”