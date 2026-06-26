Plunkett UK Urges Support For Rural Hospitality As Communities Fight To Keep The Last Light On

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As national attention focuses on the social value of Britain’s pubs and hospitality businesses, Plunkett UK is calling for greater support for the rural communities fighting to save the businesses that sit at the heart of village life.

Recent analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research suggests a further 2,300 pubs could be at risk unless business rates are reformed.

At the same time, there is growing recognition of the wider social value pubs bring through reducing loneliness, strengthening social connections and supporting community wellbeing. New research from the British Beer & Pub Association shows UK pubs contribute £30 billion each year in wellbeing.

Yet despite this, rural hospitality businesses continue to face unprecedented pressure from rising costs and an increasingly challenging trading environment.

For many villages, the local pub, café or hospitality venue is far more than a business. It is often one of the last remaining places where people can meet, volunteer, celebrate, organise local events and support one another. When these businesses close, communities lose far more than a local service – _they lose an important part of their identity and social fabric.

Through its Save Rural Hospitality campaign, Plunkett UK is raising funds to help communities save pubs and other hospitality businesses through community ownership, while supporting existing community-owned businesses to remain resilient for the future.

Plunkett UK is aiming to raise £35,000 to provide specialist support to 14 pubs and hospitality businesses at risk of permanent closure.

James Alcock, Chief Executive of Plunkett UK, said: “Too often, rural communities are overlooked. As local services disappear and costs continue to rise, they’re being asked to fight to hold on to the places that matter most – _and they should not have to do it alone.

“The inspiring thing is that communities aren’t standing back and waiting for someone else to solve these challenges. They’re stepping forward, coming together and taking control of their future. Time and again, we’ve seen community ownership prove that local people can achieve extraordinary things when they’re given the right support.

“At Plunkett UK, we’re proud to stand alongside those communities, providing the practical support they need to turn determination into action. If we want to keep the last light on in rural communities, we need to back the people who are already doing everything they can to make it happen.”