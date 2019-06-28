Holiday Inn General Manager Climbs Three Peaks for Children’s Charity

Holiday Inn Dumfries General Manager Jamie Milligan at the peak of Ben Nevis

The General Manager for the Holiday Inn Dumfries, Jamie Milligan, has raised over £1,700 for children’s charity Rays of Sunshine by completing a personal challenge of climbing three peaks, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

Jamie climbed the highest peaks in Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowdon) walking 23+miles, with 10,052ft of ascent and 905+ miles of driving, all completely unaided over three consecutive days.

Speaking after his mammoth climbs, Jamie commented: “After seeing first-hand the great work that Rays of Sunshine do and how life changing it is for the children and their families, I really wanted to do something to show my support and raise some money. Also, as the General Manager for the hotel, it is really important for me to set a good example for my staff and guests and to encourage them to push themselves outside of their comfort zones for a great cause, I’m excited for what’s to come next!”.

Commenting on Holiday Inn General Manager Jamie Milligan’s personal contribution, Jane Sharpe, CEO for Rays of Sunshine said, “Rays of Sunshine is honoured and grateful that Jamie has climbed to such great heights for us and raised a fantastic amount for the charity. It is only with the support of our valued partners, such as Jupiter Hotels and all the individuals involved, that we can continue to make magical wishes come true and create special memories.”

Rays of Sunshine children’s charity was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people (aged three – 18) and their families across the UK by granting wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and within the community. Their work creates a positive distraction, reduces isolation, improves self-esteem and creates precious memories and smiles. Every day of the year, Rays of Sunshine gives brave and deserving young people the chance to put their illness on hold and enjoy a moment of escape.

Supporters can still donate to the worthy cause and help Jamie reach his target of £2,000 here – www.jamiemilligan.com