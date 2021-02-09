Hoshizaki Announces Partnership With The United Kingdom Bartenders Guild

Share Tweet Share Email

Refrigeration and ice machine supplier Hoshizaki has announced a partnership with the United Kingdom Bartenders Guild (UKBG) which will give Guild members exclusive discounted prices for Hoshizaki equipment and the chance to attend a series of Hoshizaki training masterclasses. Hoshizaki will also be sponsoring a selection of UKBG online educational and community events which are offered to both members and the wider community.

As Simon Frost, Director, Hoshizaki UK & Ireland explains, showing support for the bartenders at a time when they are reeling from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is important: “Bartenders have relied on our bar specific refrigeration and ice machine solutions to help them create a superior drinks offering and so we are delighted to give something back during this most challenging of times by supporting the UKBG with this sponsorship deal.

“We look forward to working in partnership with UKBG to help raise the profile of their valuable work, to support UKBG members with a series of training masterclasses on topics including the importance of high quality ice in drink making and also with exclusive discounted prices for a wide range of Hoshizaki equipment to help businesses get back up on their feet. Our support for the UKBG underscores our commitment to help Bartenders further their craft so they are ready to rebuild the British hospitality industry when we finally emerge from the pandemic.”

Claudia Carrozzi, UKBG Maritime Branch Chair enthused about Hoshizaki’s support saying: “We are very excited for the UKBG to collaborate with Hoshizaki. As a Cunard fleet head mixologist and beverage consultant in the UK, I communicate the importance of good ice to create a great drink to my team members, students and guests, on a daily basis. A great drink means a happy guest – and a great drink comes from a careful balance. Hoshizaki’s products and decades of expertise are going to be an amazing resource for our members.”

Claudia’s thoughts were echoed by Salvatore Damiano, President of the UK Bartenders Guild who said: “Our UKBG partnerships aim to be a little message of hope in a time of economical struggle and hardship for UK Bar Operators. Our latest collaboration with Hoshizaki will help us support our people in a difficult and uncertain time, with expertise and high quality tools. It is part of the UKBG’s ongoing commitment to help to rebuild our industry brick by brick.”