The UK is Doing More to Help the Tourism Industry Than Other European Countries – But Does More Need To Be Done?

The UK’s position as a leader in low tax rates for the tourism industry is thanks only to an emergency cut inVAT during the pandemic.With the rollout of the COVID vaccinations and the third wave of lockdowns across Europe, we will soon be approaching the key Easter and Summer periods for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

However, with many more hospitality businesses having to close due to this latest stage of coronavirus restrictions, the government could do more to help the sector now. It should be considering the extension of the reduced VAT rate past March to make the UK an attractive place to visit for foreign tourists as international travel reopens.

The UK Government should also consider extending the VAT cut to cover alcoholic beverages to ensure that the UK’s leisure and hospitality industries recovers swiftly once lockdown ends.Around 64% of the UK’s 47,000 pubs in 2019 were ‘wet-led,’ meaning most of their earnings came from alcoholic beverages rather than food. This VAT cut would help boost the takings of the 3,000 pubs and thousands of bars and restaurants that rely on alcohol sales to stay afloat when they can reopen.This will also boost secondary industries such as breweries and distributors who have been hit by the closure of the hospitality sector over the past nine months.