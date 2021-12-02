Hospitality Action to Host Winter Auction with Prizes Donated by the Country’s Top Chefs, Hoteliers and Brands

Launched today and running until the 15th of December, Hospitality Action’s annual Winter Auction and Raffle returns, with a record list of prizes generously donated by the charity’s supporters which household names such as Candice Brown, Sketch and Harrods. Bidders have the chance to spoil their foodie family and friends with unforgettable drinking and dining experiences whilst supporting UK hospitality workers, a principle which is as important as ever this festive season.

A bonanza of enviable treats is up for grabs and all proceeds will help those in the hospitality industry who really need it this Christmas. With over 50 world-class donations on the table, every prize is sure to impress. From a trip to the Taittinger estate in Reims where the winner can explore some of the world’s most famous vineyards, to 2 nights under the stars in a cosy hut at Burley Manor in the New Forest, there is something for everyone. Alternatively, bidders can scrub up on their sushi-making skills with a masterclass at The Prince Akatoki or enjoy a mouth-watering lunch prepared by John Williams MBE at the Chefs Table at The Ritz.

Hospitality Action is the trade charity for the hospitality industry and has been helping hospitality people in crisis for more than 180 years. Today, it provides financial, physical and psychological support to help beneficiaries overcome adversity and get back to work as quickly as possible. For those unable to return to work it supports them as they transition to the next phase of their lives. In addition, its EAP supports industry professionals by providing specialist, independent and confidential advice, support and assistance, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.