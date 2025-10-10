Hospitality And Brewing Sector Net Zero Progress

Share Post Share Email

The Zero Carbon Forum, a not-for-profit representing over a third of the UK’s hospitality and brewing sector across 35,000 sites, convened 30 CEOs and senior leaders from the hospitality and brewing sector last week, alongside government, to review progress against net zero targets and build resilience to climate change impacts.

In a 5-year progress report to be published in November, emissions have reduced by 825,000tCO2e a year across the Forum’s members enabled by the measurement, reduction plans and coaching provided by the not-for-profit.

The CEO panel brought together Greene King’s Nick Mackenzie, Adnams’ Jenny Hanlon and Faber’s Anthony Pender to share how they’re driving down emissions, cutting costs, and strengthening business performance through sustainability.

Adnams have reopened the brewery’s anaerobic digestion plant, funded through a new investment partnership, which will cut 20% of their carbon footprint while lowering energy costs and powering both the brewery and local communities.

“It’s a win-win for us, our investors and our customers,” said Hanlon. “Brewery waste becomes energy, and eventually fuel for our trucks and CO₂ for our drinks.”

Faber’s Anthony Pender revealed how electrifying kitchens has delivered unexpected value through improved staff welfare and retention:

“We haven’t lost a chef in three years – the working environment is cleaner, safer and easier to run.”

Meanwhile, Greene King’s Nick Mackenzie highlighted how embedding sustainability across the business is driving measurable returns:

“Every team has net zero in their KPIs. From building a new brewery using 30% less water to supplier bottle reuse and voltage optimisation, we’re scaling what delivers the strongest ROI.”

Forum founder and CEO Mark Chapman praised the practical, innovative approaches being shared across the sector:

“From rethinking menus, reinvesting in waste-to-energy and embedding action into each function, these leaders are proving that sustainability is a driver of profitability and resilience, not a cost. My personal favourite is Faber’s twist on a classic to create the Beef and Oyster Pie – the oysters offset the beef’s carbon to create a delicious, carbon-neutral favourite.”

The event also featured a Q&A between Chapman and Andrew Cooke from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). DESNZ are working together with Zero Carbon Services, the Forum’s climate tech and advisory arm, to deliver free carbon and cost cutting footprints, carbon reduction plans and coaching, to SMEs in the hospitality industry.

Cooke outlined current funding provided to the sector to cut carbon and costs and discussed what policy changes could make the net zero transition more affordable and achievable.