Be At One crown ‘Best Bartender’ in Annual Bartender Challenge 2025

Be At One’s Bartender Challenge made its highly anticipated return this year, celebrating the skill, passion and personality of the brand’s talented bartenders.

Be At One Regent Street played host to the grand finale of the challenge, where Izzy Vince from Be At One Liverpool Street mixed, shook and stirred her way to victory – winning the £3,000 top prize.

Over the last few months, more than 200 incredible bartenders from 38 Be At One bars across the UK competed for the coveted title of

‘Bartender of the Year’, putting their expertise and skills to the test.

The competition began with a series of lively in-bar ‘heats’, where bartenders across the country went head-to-head, showcasing their exceptional cocktail-making skills. Each contestant brought their flair and creativity to Be At One’s iconic menu, featuring an impressive 100 different cocktails.

After uncovering the best of the best from the regional semi-finals, eight top cocktail bartenders earned their spot in the hotly anticipated Bartender Challenge final.

In the grand final, each bartender put their knowledge, creativity and crowd-pleasing skills to the test, showcasing their mixology mastery in front of more than 150 spectators and a panel of five industry experts.

After a competitive final, it was Izzy from Be At One Liverpool Street who took home top prize, netting a huge £3,000. She impressed all five judges with her mixology skills, cocktail knowledge and crowd interaction as she perfectly made five cocktails in under 12 minutes.

One of the judges, Jess Pearson, Senior Brand Trainer at Be At One, said:

“We’d like to congratulate all eight finalists for reaching the final, they were all deserved finalists and put on an incredible effort to make our jobs as judges very difficult!

“Izzy’s brand and cocktail knowledge is second to none. Despite the pressure of performing in front of a huge crowd, all five of her cocktails were unbelievable while her crowd engagement, pouring knowledge, speed and flair made for an amazing performance.

“At Be At One, we are the home to the magic-making masters of mixology and specially train all our bartenders to ensure that they are the best cocktail bartenders in the business.”