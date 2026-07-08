Redditch Community Pub Relaunched Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Sportsman Arms in Redditch, officially relaunched on Saturday 13th June, following a combined investment of £130,000 from experienced licensees, Jo and Tony Wade and Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment breathes a new lease of life into The Sportsman Arms to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local customers.

icensees, Jo and Tony, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a dog and family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Jo and Tony Wade, licensees at The Sportsman Arms, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled with how the refurbishment came along — the transformation has been truly significant. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that The Sportsman Arms feels fresh and exciting, while still retaining the warmth and character that makes this place so special for the community.

We have loved every minute of our time at The Sportsman Arms so far and I would like to thank everyone, from Nigel and Robin, our family and friends, our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. We look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”