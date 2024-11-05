Hospitality Exempt From Outdoor Smoking Ban – UKHospitality Response

Share Post Share Email

Downing Street is set to block moves to include a ban on smoking outdoors amid fierce opposition by the hospitality trade.

The original plan to ban smoking in pub gardens and outside nightclubs was leaked without details, although prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and health secretary Wes Streeting confirmed it was under discussion.

No 10 officials privately believe that banning people from lighting up in pub gardens is “an unserious” policy and is not backed by good evidence showing that it harms non-smokers.

Keir Starmer haf insisted that he is ready to face down critics of his drive to eradicate smoking because action is needed to reduce the 80,000 annual death toll from Britain’s biggest killer.

However, No 10 was said to be “spooked” by warnings that job losses and pub closures will result if smoking in some outdoor settings is outlawed, despite the prime minister’s repeated insistence that “nanny state” jibes will not stop him taking robust action to improve public health.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “The rumoured ban on smoking in outdoor areas understandably caused angst amongst hospitality businesses, who were concerned that it would impact trade and undermine their investments in creating outdoor spaces for customers.

“While we’re yet to see the detail, this initial confirmation that hospitality won’t be included is positive. Now is not the time for further cost to be added to businesses and we’re pleased the Government has listened to and acted on the sector’s concerns.”