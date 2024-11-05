Springboard Awards for Excellence 2025 Calls For Nominations To Celebrate Hospitality Heroes

Share Post Share Email

The Springboard Awards for Excellence 2025, sponsored by Delaware North, are now open for nominations, inviting individuals and businesses across the sector to showcase their incredible achievements. Set to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the Sir Bobby Moore Room on 2nd April 2025, the awards promise to be a night of unforgettable celebration, recognition and inspiration.

The Springboard Awards for Excellence honour achievements across various categories, reflecting the dynamic and diverse nature of the hospitality sector. Categories for 2025 offer a wide range of opportunities for recognition, including:

Career Development Initiative sponsored by Diageo

Employee Health & Wellbeing sponsored by Hand Picked Hotels

Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Nestle

Community Engagement sponsored by 5 Hertford Street and Oswald’s

Best Employer sponsored by Boyes Turner

Employee Engagement Award sponsored by Indeed Flex

Springboard Ambassador of the Year Award sponsored by BaxterStorey

The Chris Beaumont Outstanding Contribution Award sponsored by Bidfood

…and many more!

Chris Gamm, chief executive of Springboard, says: “This is your chance to shine a spotlight on those making a difference. To celebrate excellence in hospitality by recognising those who are committed to raising standards, driving innovation, and championing the industry’s future. Whether you’re a small, family-run business or a large, multi-national company, the Springboard Awards for Excellence is the ultimate platform to showcase your success or nominate someone you feel has gone the extra mile.”

To enter, or nominate an individual or business, simply visit www.springboard.uk.net/awards and complete the submission form by Monday 6th January 2025.