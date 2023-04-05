Hospitality Going the Extra Mile(s) Hotel Team Walks Equivalent of Ten Marathons in One Shift

Share Tweet Share Email

The hospitality sector typically sees employees on their feet for long periods, racking up high step counts as they go the extra mile for guests and customers. Inspired by the upcoming London Marathon, Clermont Hotel Group, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, reveals that a hospitality team within its portfolio of hotels collectively walks the equivalent of ten marathons a day in one shift1. The data reveals a selection of team members across six of the group’s hotels2 – spanning across its core brands The Clermont, Hard Rock Hotel London and Thistle – walked up to 547,720 steps in one day alone.

With each person clocking an average of 20,000 steps, double the average daily figure of 10,000, the figures are a product of the daily dedication and resilience of those working in this industry.

The hotel group is dedicated to supporting the progression and welfare of its teams and has recently announced the launch of The Academy, a bespoke learning and development centre designed to deliver best-in-class hospitality training for its new and current employees. The curriculum includes a breadth of downloadable materials such as how-to guides, and development toolkits which also aid individuals’ mental health and wellbeing.

Amanda Hall, Head of Learning & Development at Clermont Hotel Group, comments; “These figures emphasise just how much hospitality roles go the extra mile, clocking up to 40,000 steps a day in some instances. Now, more than ever, leaders in the industry are aware of just how hard their teams are working and so prioritising health and well-being is a must. By ensuring we’re checking in regularly on our people, for both physical and mental health, we can continue to sustain our sector and attract new talent into the fold. We’re extremely proud of all our teams and our goal is to continue providing all the resources we can to support them where they need it most.”