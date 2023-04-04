St Austell Brewery Partners With ETM Group on New Sports Bar Venture

Share Tweet Share Email

South west brewer and pub company St Austell Brewery has entered into a joint venture with the directors of ETM Group, to launch a series of premium sports bars across the west country – Ludo Sports Bar & Kitchen, a new brand that will debut in Bath in May.

The new partnership will combine St Austell Brewery’s knowledge and understanding of the south west with ETM’s proven concept and operational expertise in premium sports venues.

“We are very excited to be working with Ed and the team at Ludo,” says Kevin Georgel, chief executive of St Austell Brewery. “The combination of their premium sports retail expertise and our award-winning beer portfolio is compelling and has significant growth potential.”

Led by Ed Martin ETM operates a collection of bars, pubs and restaurants in central London.

“As operator of the leading premium sports bar business in London, we are keen to take our experience to new markets outside of London,” says Martin. “With Kevin and the team at St Austell Brewery, we have found the perfect joint venture partners who have a deep understanding of the West Country and brands which resonate strongly with our target consumer. We are confident that this combination will enable Ludo to rapidly expand across the West Country and beyond.”