Hospitality Heroes 2020 Open For Entries

Entries are now open for the 2020 Hospitality Heroes competition, which recognises foodservice and hospitality industry professionals under 35 who go above and beyond their job role, giving something back in their spare time.

Organised by Kraft Heinz in partnership with Arena, this is the second year of the competition. Entrants must work in the hospitality industry and be under the age of 35 on Thursday 1 October 2020. Entrants will win £500 towards a charity of their choice as well as a seat on the Arena committee for 12 months and tickets to its networking events.

Last year’s winner Leo Kattou, Head Chef of Simpson’s restaurant says: “I’m a huge advocate of what winners can gain from this experience. Encouraging people to give something back by volunteering is a fantastic initiative. If you or someone you know goes that extra mile outside of their day job, then enter.”

Judges will announce a shortlist who will be invited to a drink’s reception at Kraft Heinz offices in The Shard. Three finalists will be invited to the Arena Christmas event in December 2020 where an independent judging panel will announce the winner.

Claire Traynor, Head of Foodservice Northern Europe, says: “We are delighted to be back with 57 Hospitality Heroes, celebrating the exceptional ‘extracurricular’ contributions being made by young people across the foodservice and hospitality industry. We believe “growing a better world” means working to improve our planet, its people and the communities where we work and live. And that’s why we value this competition and the chance to celebrate the efforts of those making a positive impact.”

Lorraine Wood, Director, Arena says: “This competition is a fantastic opportunity for our industries young professionals to gain recognition whilst enjoying the benefits of networking. Arena are pleased to be collaborating with Kraft Heinz on this wonderful initiative.”

The closing date for entries is 17:00 Tuesday 30 June 2020.

Entries for the 2020 Hospitality Heroes competition should be completed online by visiting http://www.bit.ly/57HHcompetition