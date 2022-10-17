Hospitality Industry Launches United Platform to Provide Opportunities for Refugees

Share Tweet Share Email

A new platform, Hospitality Unite, has launched to support refugees and their families by providing access to hospitality job opportunities, backed by the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.

Initially running as a pilot for Ukrainian refugees looking for hospitality work throughout Europe, the platform provides a centralised space for hotel brands to post job opportunities, and a simple online system for refugees to apply and interview for roles while in transit or looking to leave Ukraine.

The website, which is available in both Ukrainian and English, is already posting jobs from leading brands including Radisson Hotels Group, Accor and IHG Hotels & Resorts. The site will be shared with refugees via disaster relief agencies, and Ukrainian and other local media.

The ambition is that this platform can be rolled out globally, both in response to a disaster and as an ongoing support mechanism for the almost 90 million people who are currently forcibly displaced worldwide.[1]

Free to use by hotels and refugee job seekers, the platform is powered by Harri, experts in hospitality workforce management. Any hotel seeking to support refugees with employment opportunities can apply to participate in the initiative. At the start, this will apply to hotel properties in countries that have granted the right to work for Ukrainian refugees. Hotels and other support agencies are also encouraged to register their interest for expanding the reach of the platform.

“This platform demonstrates the role that the hospitality industry can and continues to play supporting people within local communities around the world. Through our members and our partnership with Harri, we were able to create a hub which gives refugees a centralised portal to access opportunities in real-time. Our aim is that this resource is applicable not just to this present crisis, but the ongoing situations that refugees and internally displaced people continue to experience across the globe,” said Glenn Mandziuk, CEO, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

“Hospitality Unite already has a commitment from several leading global hotel brands that formed part of the steering group to help with the Ukrainian disaster and make this incredible initiative a reality. Their European hotels are actively seeking additional staff and they recognise that displaced Ukrainian nationals are motivated and skilled recruits in need of opportunity,” said Pete Willis, Commercial Director at Harri

In addition to bringing together the hotel industry, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance is working with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to make employment opportunities available to refugees, along with the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) – a network of major companies committed to economically integrating refugees in their new communities.

Live for Ukrainian refugees, the Hospitality Unite platform can be accessed here: https://ukraine-refugee-relief.ourstory.harri.com/. Hotels and support agencies interested in getting involved can find further information and register their interest here: https://sustainablehospitalityalliance.org/hospitality-unite.