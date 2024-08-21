Hospitality Insolvencies Grow As Trading Remains Tough

Share Tweet Share Email

The number of hospitality businesses entering insolvency rose in the first half of 2024 during a difficult period for the industry.

Some 1,801 accommodation and food service companies, including hotels, restaurants and pubs, closed in the six months to June 2024, up from 1,776 in the same period last year, according to government data.

Offering little hope that the situation may be improving, the number of hospitality insolvencies increased by 13% to 322 between May and June this year.

The Buchler Phillips Hospitality Index of insolvencies, which has tracked monthly figures since January 2014, rose from 204.3 in May to 231.6 in June. It peaked in August 2023 at 273.4 with a spike in the sector’s business closures.

Jo Milner, Managing Director of the leading turnaround and restructuring firm, said:

“We’ve come a long way from last year’s tough summer when the hospitality sector was feeling the worst effects of higher energy prices and the cost of living crisis, but we’re not out of the woods yet: inflation is struggling to stay down after its fall this year and wage costs remain high.”

Hotel demand in major UK cities was lifted to a certain degree in June by Taylor Swift’s earlier concert dates on these shores. However, a soggy start to the summer is expected to have dampened the boost for the industry overall from sporting events such the Euros, which will appear in figures for July, released next month.

Hospitality operators are hoping that a more development-friendly approach to planning under the new government will help in the longer term, offsetting the potential for higher minimum wages to squeeze margins further. For now, hopes are pinned on October’s Autumn Budget to provide some relief on business rates or VAT.