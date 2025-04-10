Hospitality Investment Shows Need To Adapt Industrial Strategy

Share Post Share Email

A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.

The theme park, which is set to be one of the largest and most advanced in Europe, will bring nearly 20,000 jobs during the construction period, with a further 8,000 new jobs across the hospitality and creative industries when it opens in 2031.

Supporting the government’s Plan for Change to create economic growth and opportunities by getting people into well-paid, decent jobs across the creative, technology, tourism and hospitality sectors, Universal has committed to working with local colleges and universities to train the next generation of its hospitality workforce, including through a range of apprenticeships and internships.

As well as generating significant opportunities, the new theme park and resort will bring significant local benefits – with approximately 80% of employees at the theme park expected to come from local areas – and support a stream of ongoing work to unleash the potential of the Oxford-Cambridge corridor through growth, infrastructure revitalisation and further job opportunities.

Universal expects the site to generate nearly £50 billion for the economy by 2055, with 8.5 million visitors expected in its first year – becoming the largest visitor attraction in the UK. This will support the government to deliver its growth mission – creating higher living standards and putting more money in people’s pockets.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage.”

“This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.

It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“This announcement bringing £50 billion in economic growth and 28,000 jobs shows the power of hospitality and tourism to attract inward investment into the UK at a scale not seen for decades, proving our sector’s resilience to global instability.”

“The world order has dramatically changed in just a few weeks, and the Government’s Industrial Strategy should adapt in a way that recognises that fact.”

“It’s time to adopt a more expansive approach that equally recognises the power of foundational sectors, like hospitality, to attract investment and drive socially productive growth, job creation and regeneration, equitably across the UK.”

“The UK is already home to the world’s best hospitality, tourism and leisure companies, and they too should be benefitting from Government backing and support, like that afforded to inward investment.”

“Backing hospitality and tourism is an investment in economic stability, at a time when globalised sectors are facing challenges never seen before, and the UK has consistently been Europe’s largest recipient of tourism inward investment.”

“The Government has shown its ability to respond rapidly to shifting global sands and I urge it to show the same flexibility to its Industrial Strategy, for the benefit of the nation.”