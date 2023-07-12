Hospitality Leaders Honoured at BaxterStorey People Awards 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Exceptional hospitality professionals were recently honoured for their remarkable achievements at a dazzling awards ceremony held by BaxterStorey at London’s Royal Horticultural Hall.

Created in 2016 to recognise game-changing talent within the UK’s largest independent hospitality organisation, the People Awards acknowledge individuals across the business, from outstanding chefs and extraordinary front-of-house teams to dedicated kitchen porters and rising stars.

In the company’s first awards ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly anticipated People Awards 2023 saw winners chosen by a panel of industry experts for their positive impact within the workplace and beyond.

Winners included Taz Tariq from Sony Music who was awarded the title of Chef of the Year. The accolade recognised his commitment to creating a distinctive brand from the ground up while actively promoting diversity and inclusion through the power of good food.

Another standout awardee was Gift Chatepa, Retail Services Manager who was crowned this year’s Rising Star. This recognition came as a result of his ground-breaking work in sustainability, spearheading innovative initiatives and swiftly advancing his career, making him one to watch.

Other deserving winners included Tracey Havard from BAE Christchurch, who was recognised for her exceptional commitment to volunteer work and community engagement. Over the years, she has dedicated her time and efforts to various causes, including volunteering at a homeless shelter, raising funds for charities, and supporting local food banks, resulting in her taking home the Community Impact Award.

Reflecting on the significance of these awards, BaxterStorey CEO, Ronan Harte, said, “These awards serve as a celebration of the people within our businesses that are fuelled by creativity and their love for food. Their skills, dedication and positive energy are what delights our customers every day and is the DNA of our business. We’re proud to recognise the achievements of some truly great innovators in our business and to give them a memorable night of fun and celebration”.