Hospitality Leaders Launch Auction to Raise Funds for Ukraine Crisis

A collaboration of hospitality industry representatives has created an auction of extraordinary experiences to help raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

More than 50 incredible prizes have been donated by hotels and hospitality organisations to Hospitality Auction4Ukraine. Items include a suite and cocktails at The Savoy, a private dining experience for 12 guests at Corrigan’s of Mayfair, and a stay at Claridge’s.

Amongst other lavish items on offer is a Vintage Steam Boat Experience at Henley Regatta, two tickets to the Hurlingham Club Grand Prix Ball, a South of France Classic Car Road Rally as well as a collection of four Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Whiskies and more.

Proceeds will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which is operating in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to help meet the needs of refugees and displaced people. With four million people expected to be displaced by the Ukrainian crisis, the money raised will provide direct aid to those who need it most.

Hospitality Auction4Ukraine is open to all, not just the hospitality industry, with the opportunity to place bids online. The auction will close at 9pm on 14 April.

Stuart Bowery MI, multi property general manager, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London said:

“The launch of Hospitality Auction4Ukraine is a vital step in the hospitality industry’s collective fundraising goal to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need. We are extremely grateful to the businesses that have donated prizes to help us reach this goal.”

Hospitality Auction4Ukraine was launched in conjunction with Lunch4Ukraine, a fundraising event which takes place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on 5 April. UKHospitality, The Master Innholders, The Caterer, Gold Key Media, Custard Communications, Hospitality Action and the Institute of Hospitality aim to raise £100,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

Hospitality Auction4Ukraine is now open for bidding: https://superstars-auctions.com/lunch4ukraine