Hospitality Leaders Unite to Launch Lunch4Ukraine to Provide Support for Ukrainian Crisis

A collective of hospitality industry representatives have launched Lunch4Ukraine in order to raise £100,000 for people affected by displacement and conflict in Ukraine and highlight the Homes for Ukraine humanitarian visa pathway.

Hosted and organised by JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on 5 April with the support of UKHospitality, The Master Innholders, The Caterer, Gold Key Media, Custard Communications, Hospitality Action and the Institute of Hospitality, Lunch4Ukraine aims to raise £100,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

Stuart Bowery MI, multi property general manager, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London said: “The resilience of our industry over the past two years has demonstrated what we can achieve when we work together towards assisting a common cause. We wanted to bring our industry together to make a difference to the people of Ukraine facing an uncertain future. UKHospitality is already working with the Government to coordinate offers of support and this lunch will serve as a catalyst to turn our focus to the ways in which our industry can provide funds, homes and jobs towards our neighbours in Ukraine as they face a time of immense crisis.”

In addition to the lunch an online auction will be held until 8 April 2022 promoting prizes from across the hospitality industry.

All funds raised at Lunch4Ukraine will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which are operating in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meeting the needs of all refugees and displaced people. With 4 million people expected to be displaced by the Ukrainian crisis, the money raised will provide direct aid to those who need it most.

Lunch4Ukraine will be taking place in The Great Room at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on 5 April 2022 at 12:30pm, with a three-course lunch created by chefs Nigel Boschetti and Richard Corrigan to be served at 1pm.

Buy your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lunch4ukraine-tickets-293769050137