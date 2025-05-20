Hospitality Rides 2025 Is Well Under Way In Taiwan As Funding Hits Over £346k

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality Rides 2025 is now underway as industry professionals set off on their epic 400km sponsored cycle across Taiwan, having already raised over £346,378 for hospitality charities the LTC (Licensed Trade Charity) and Only A Pavement Away.

Led by ride founder and KAM Managing Director Katy Moses, 29 hospitality industry leaders have started the annual sponsored bike ride’s most challenging route yet. Pushing the pedals, the riders are tackling steep climbs, winding roads and intense heat as they cycle across almost the entire length of Taiwan, covering Hsinchu, Taipei, Keelung and Jiaoxi.

The annual fundraiser, now in its fourth year, is supported by partners and sponsors including KAM, Avani Solutions, Carlsberg Britvic, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, DOJO, Fleet Street, Lucky Saint, Punch Pubs, TheMusicLicence, and UKHospitality. The funds raised enable both charities to carry out their vital work providing assistance and opportunities to individuals in need of support within the hospitality community.

Hospitality Rides founder Katy Moses, of KAM research agency, said: “We’re officially on the road, and spirits are high – even with Taiwan’s hills ahead of us! This is the most challenging route we’ve taken on yet, but the support from across the industry has been phenomenal. We’re so proud to be riding for two charities that make a real difference to the lives of people in our sector, and every donation helps spur us on. If you haven’t backed one of the riders yet, now’s the time – we’ll need all the encouragement we can get over the next few days!”

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at the LTC, added: “It’s incredible to be here in Taiwan, and to be taking part in Hospitality Rides for the fourth year in a row. Just like in previous years, the best part is being with a team working hard to raise significant funds for charities that help people in need. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far and supported us on our journey – your generosity powers the LTC and Only A Pavement Away’s continued efforts to offer practical help and create brighter futures throughout the hospitality industry.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and CEO of Only A Pavement Away said: “The riders have set off on their epic trek across Taiwan, and we couldn’t be more thankful and proud. To have raised over £346k already is no easy feat. The funds raised will enable us to continue to drive change and impact across the country, helping individuals to rebuild their lives by providing employment opportunities, financial support and tailored learning & development.”

To find out more or to donate, visit https://hospitalityrides.org.uk/taiwan/