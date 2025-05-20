Start of 2025 ‘Tough for Independent Brewers’ as Number of UK Brewers Continues to Drop

Share Post Share Email

The number of breweries in the UK has continued to drop, with 136 fewer brewers as of the end of March 2025 compared to 31st March 2024, continuing the downward trend reported in January where it was shown the UK had lost 100 breweries since the start of 2024.

The total number of active breweries now stands at 1641 at the end of March 2025, according to figures released by the SIBA UK Brewery Tracker today.

“Times are incredibly tough for independent breweries, and whilst the price of a pint in pubs may be rising for drinkers the price brewers are paid for their beer actually dropped over the last twelve months. What is desperately needed is a lower tax burden for pubs, lower direct taxes for brewers, and greater access for independent breweries to sell to pubs in their area – many of whom are currently controlled by Global beer supply.

The latest brewery tracker figures do take into account some brewing businesses which have been winding down during the last twelve months and we have also further improved our tracking processes – but even factoring that in, clearly things are not moving in the direction the industry would have hoped.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

The SIBA Independent Beer Report 2025 showed that on average 60% of pubs within 40 miles of an independent brewery were inaccessible to them, blocking small brewery sales and reducing consumer choice. The same report also showed small independent brewers were earning less for the beer they sell, despite prices rising in pubs.

The regional brewery closure figures show a very mixed picture across the UK, with some regions seeing greater closure rates than others. Looking at the Moving Annual Total (MAT) figures the South East had the biggest loss, with a -38 net closure rate, the Midlands has lost -33 breweries overall in the last twelve months, followed by the East who lost -20, and it’s a similar picture in the North East with a -19 net closure rate.

Scotland had the next largest drop, with a -11 net closure rate, with Northern Ireland (-6), the South West (-6), and the North West (-5) posting more moderate closure rates. Wales was the one region of the UK in growth, with a small +2 increase over the last twelve months.

To view the full regional and national brewery numbers visit www.siba.co.uk/brewerytracker