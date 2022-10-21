Hospitality Rising Campaign Reaches Major Milestone After £80k Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Leaders behind Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, and chain restaurant operator Prezzo, have invested a combined £80,000 to provide backing for a major industry recruitment campaign, Hospitality Rising.

Dubbed ‘the world’s biggest hospitality recruitment campaign,’ the movement has recently hit another milestone, raising over £800,000 to help tackle the 400,000 vacancies that exist in the industry whilst changing the perception of working in hospitality for the better.

The burgeoning movement has already been backed by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, French chef Raymond Blanc OBE, and top chef Angela Hartnett, as well as an increasing number of industry leaders within the sector.

Mark McCulloch, founder of Hospitality Rising and campaign director, said:

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the support given by our latest investors, and by the generosity of all of those who have committed to backing our recruitment campaign.

“The Hospitality Rising movement is about to reach a major milestone and through our collective effort, we will be able to share some important messages on why the industry is such a vibrant and rewarding place to work.

“Most of all, our aim is to tackle the crippling recruitment crisis that is threatening so many of our businesses, as only 1 in 5 people are now considering a career in hospitality. We cannot afford to let this issue worsen or stay as it is now.

“Our work is not done and with sector-wide support and investment, we’re certain that we can spread the word about this powerful campaign and find more of the exceptional people that make the hospitality industry so special.”

The Hospitality Rising campaign, set to unveil some exciting plans later this month, has already been backed by some of the biggest names across the UK. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) recently became the campaign’s first official platform supplier partner, while one of the UK’s leading guest WI-FI based marketing solutions, Wireless Social, also became a platinum sponsor.

Pret A Manger, Whitbread, Welcome Break, Hilton, Revolution Bars, Soho House & Co, Claridges, J W Lees, The Pig, and now Prezzo and Parkdean Resorts, are just some of the influential businesses that have signed up to support the campaign.

Steve Richards, CEO of the UK’s largest holiday park operator, Parkdean Resorts, said:

“Hospitality Rising comes at a critical time for our sector – with tens of thousands of vacancies across the hospitality spectrum, it’s vital that we embrace new and innovative ways to showcase the wide range of rewarding, life-long careers that are possible in hospitality.

“With more than 250 different careers available at Parkdean Resorts, we’re always interested in new initiatives that will help us attract and develop the diverse talent we need for tomorrow.

“We’re therefore delighted to add our backing to Hospitality Rising, and join such a broad church of industry bodies, suppliers and operators, from quick service restaurants, service stations and pub chains, right through to championship golf courses, fine dining and luxury hotels, in highlighting the vast array of opportunities in this amazing sector.

“I’m looking forward to the launch of this high-profile campaign that promises to reach new audiences, and show the world how brilliant, varied and fulfilling a career in hospitality can be.”

Dean Challenger, CEO of Prezzo, also commented:

“We believe that Hospitality Rising offers an innovative approach to recruitment which our industry has not seen before. The Hospitality industry is open to everyone and offers a host of exciting career opportunities with rapid career growth, excellent earning potential, a wide range of lifelong skills, alongside flexible working in an industry committed to delivering great experiences for customers.

“People are at the heart of all good hospitality businesses and are the very centre of Prezzo which aims to deliver Genuine Hospitality within a philosophy of One Team working. We are therefore proud to be pledging our support of the campaign.”