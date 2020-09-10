, Hospitality Sector To ‘Walk For Calm’ And Promote Wellbeing, As Suicide Rates Reach A Two-Decade High

To promote better mental health in the hospitality sector and support the work of leading charities Hospitality Action and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a new industry-backed Walk for Calm initiative will take place on 24 October 2020.

Announced today (10 September 2020), on World Suicide Prevention Day, the initiative will see a series of socially distanced, 20km fundraising walks take place in locations across the United Kingdom including London, Birmingham and Manchester. Hospitality businesses and people from across the sector are being encouraged to unite and get involved.

There were almost 6,000 suicides in the UK[i] in 2019 – three quarters of which were men. This was the highest figure for two decades and the impact of the pandemic and associated challenges in 2020 remains to be seen.

Walk for Calm is the idea of Craig Prentice, Founder of mum, talent partner and now pause, a free to access wellbeing initiative that promotes mindfulness and relaxation, and was launched during lockdown.

Craig explained: “It’s time to not only highlight the importance of looking after our own mental health, but also promote wellbeing at every opportunity. Walk for Calm is an opportunity to come together to do just that whilst supporting Hospitality Action and CALM and the terrific work they do – please walk, support and donate if you can.”

Walk for Calm has been created in partnership with industry job board Caterer.com and has significant industry backing, with UKHospitality, Umbrella Training, The Caterer and Healthy Hospo all pledging their support

Mark Lewis, CEO, Hospitality Action commented: “Mental health isn’t a destination but rather a journey. These past few months have been trying for us all but especially those working in hospitality. By taking part in the Walk for Calm you’ll be keeping active and engaged, taking care of your own mental health as you take care of others.”

Kathy Dyball, Head of Marketing, Caterer.com commented on their involvement in the initiative: “Hospitality is a sector that relies on the resilience and happiness of its people in order to thrive. It’s a highly rewarding sector to work in, but the demands on hospitality people are high and no more so than in 2020. Caterer.com are fully behind this initiative to bring the sector together to walk for wellbeing and raise awareness and funds for two incredible charities, who work tirelessly to support mental wellbeing and a world in which fewer people die by suicide. Our team will be joining the walks and we hope to see you there!”

Jo Simovic, COO, Umbrella Training added “CALM and Hospitality Action are amazing charities that bring crucial help in these times. The isolation that lockdown has brought to people, the worries about money and survival are triggers that can affect people’s mental health and take them over the edge in some cases. With the rise in redundancies in hospitality and with suicides on the rise in UK, we have to do our bit to help support these charities. Umbrella Training will walk for CALM and Hospitality Action and we invite all of you to join us – every step counts.”

Tim Etherington-Judge, Founder, Healthy Hospo concluded “Exercise and physical activity, such as walking, is such an important part of holistic physical and mental health and we’re really excited to partner with mum on this fantastic Walk for Calm initiative.”

To get involved and Walk for Calm sign up here

#walkforcalm