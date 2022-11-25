Hospitality Shift Workers Will Work 43% More Hours this Weekend

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality industry workers will collectively work 43% more hours this weekend compared to usual, according to analysis from shift work platform, Deputy.

With Black Friday coinciding with Wales and England World Cup fixtures, hospitality workers are set to potentially deliver a record performance in what will be a much needed boost for the sector.

Hours to be worked this Friday are forecast to rise by 45% compared to the average Friday, with the same rise predicted on Saturday (26th), and 38% more hours expected to be worked on Sunday (27th) compared to average.

The estimations are based on analysis of the shift patterns of over 12,000 shifts worked by UK hospitality workers over the Black Friday weekend in 2021. Hours worked this weekend could exceed these estimations given the World Cup effect.

In the midst of one of the busiest weekends in hospitality, patrons are being urged to show their support for the workers who serve them through the launch of ‘Shift Worker Sunday’ on 27th November.

David Kelly, General Manager for EMEA at Deputy said:

“Hospitality workers are expected to be particularly busy this weekend. This is the first time that a major sporting tournament has coincided with Black Friday and the fact that both Wales and England football teams are playing is expected to drive a combination of shoppers and football fans to our pubs, cafes and restaurants.

“With this in mind, it’s important that we look after the people that make it all possible.

“Shift workers, such as those in hospitality, keep our communities connected and thriving, especially during the busiest, most hectic and chaotic times of the year. This is therefore the perfect time to recognise the hard work they do to support and uplift our communities and why we’re launching the first-ever Shift Worker Sunday.

“We’re encouraging people to show their appreciation by making a small gesture on Sunday. It could be giving a tip, gifting them a coffee or leaving somebody a great review. You could write a thank you note for the hospitality staff working through the busy Christmas period or tell them about a time they made a real difference to your day. The most important thing is to show people your appreciation and to be kind.”