Hospitality Support Hub Offers Lifeline To Workers Grappling Closures, Rising Costs And Mental Health Challenges

Five of hospitality’s leading bodies – the Institute of Hospitality, Hospitality Action, the Savoy Educational Trust, Springboard and UKHospitality – have united to launch the CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub, a free-to-view website providing practical and emotional support to people who lose their jobs or their businesses or face mental health struggles due to the rising number of business closures across the sector.

The UK hospitality sector is likely to be profoundly affected by the forthcoming rises in National Insurance and the minimum wage, which come at a time when many businesses are already feeling the pinch of an uncertain economic landscape. Many businesses are already foreclosing; and many more are reporting expected staff cuts.

The CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub offers resources and signposting for people to top up their employability skills, search for jobs, safeguard their mental wellbeing and receive financial and redundancy advice.

Access the free hub here – https://careerscope.uk.net/hospitality-support-hub/

A statement from the CEOs of the five CareerScope founding partners said: “The CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub aims to leverage the resources, networks and expertise of our respective organisations to provide practical, accessible solutions that ensure the industry’s resilience and future success.

“Think of the Hospitality Support Hub as a 24/7 support centre for the industry’s workers. Our aim is to keep the hospitality workforce happy, healthy and work-ready.”

The CareerScope Support Hub is backed by industry leaders Tom Kerridge, Clare Smyth, Michel Roux Jr and Fred Sirieix, who have voiced their support for the initiative, highlighting its crucial role in providing guidance, job opportunities and mental health support to those facing challenges in the hospitality sector.

Restaurateur Tom Kerridge said: “The hospitality industry is full of passion and hard work, but right now, many people are facing real challenges. The CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub is a vital resource to help those in need find guidance, support and the tools to keep moving forward.”

Clare Smyth, chef patron of Core by Clare Smyth, said: “Hospitality is built on the spirit of collaboration, care and perseverance. The CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub is an essential resource, helping our industry navigate these challenging times and ensuring that those who dedicate themselves to this sector have the support and opportunities they deserve.”

Fred Sirieix, maître d’hôtel and television personality, said: “Hospitality is about looking after people and now it’s time we look after our own. The CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub ensures that no one in our industry faces hardship alone. If you need help, this is the place to find it.”

Sinead Mallozzi, chief executive officer of Sketch, said: “These are such tough times. And in tough times, it’s important to pull together, so it’s really heartening to see our major bodies working together to the greater good of the whole hospitality community.”

Restaurateur Michel Roux Jr said: “Our industry thrives on people and when they struggle, we all feel it. The CareerScope Hospitality Support Hub is an essential lifeline, offering practical advice, job opportunities and mental health support to those who need it most.”