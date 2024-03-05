Hospitality Trends for 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

With the hospitality industry getting ready for 2024 we at Alliance have taken the opportunity to research the top emerging trends set to take hold this year. We have identified four trends so far which are beginning to permeate the current hospitality scenery:

Mediterranean Romantic

To make this trend work you need to embrace bright, light spaces and pair them with natural tones and textures such as wooden furniture and areas of bare, undecorated walls. When trying to achieve an “Old World” Mediterranean charm we’d suggest looking to employ neutral crockery and glassware to help allow your establishment to be the main focus. Great options include Artis’ Nara Rose or the Utopia Santo ranges (both the taupe and light grey colourways) where crockery is concerned, and RCR by Steelite Essential glassware range is perfect for serving drinks.

Invitingly Glamourous

For this theme the key is employing a refined colour palette but doing so in a sensible and stylish capacity. The idea is for dining spaces to not appear overwhelmingly expensive whilst still maintaining an inviting and glamourous aesthetic. Churchill’s Kintsugi Reverse is brilliant for adding a subtle hint of glamour to any table setting and works as a brilliant canvas to showcase your food. The Villeroy & Boch Rock range is also fantastic for serving a refined menu on to your customers, especially when paired with the Artis Speakeasy Swing.

Organic Brutalism

Organic brutalism is a theme which is becoming popular in developed urban areas and requires the restaurant / hotel to fully embrace the notion of opposites attract. The best way to visually capture this theme is by twinning the brutally linear nature of city architecture with the softness of organic elements. When tying in your tableware with this style of décor we’d suggest Churchill Stonecast Sorrel of this Fusion range or opt for the stark contrast of the Artis Elements collection.

Nuovo Caffè

The term “Let’s grab a drink” is slowly shifting from referring to have an alcoholic beverage and becoming more synonymous with having a coffee. If you serve coffee and want to attract the discerning coffee drinker, then give your social areas are more relaxed and contemporary.

