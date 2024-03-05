Only A Pavement Away Announces Five Year Impact, As Charity Places 450 People Into Work

Share Tweet Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the industry charity aiding prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness find employment in the hospitality sector, released its five-year impact report at its annual conference last week, announcing that the charity had placed over 450 people into employment to date.

The impressive results presented by CEO Greg Mangham, value the impact of placing 450 members back into work to the UK economy at £12.8 million, through reduced government support, financial independence, and increased household expenditure.

Across the five years since Only A Pavement Away has been founded, the charity has also provided significant financial support to its beneficiaries awarding £51,000 to help candidates and members start and sustain employment since 2018, with an annual average in grants increasing to c.£30,000 per year as of 2024.

In addition to support provided to members the charity has directly placed into work, over 1,700 people have also been through one of Only A Pavement Away’s training courses or workshops supporting their onward career.

Greg Mangham, CEO of Only A Pavement Away said, “I’m so proud of what Only A Pavement Away has achieved in such a small amount of time and I’m hugely positive about the future. Our charity offers a simple concept that provides people with new skills and life changing opportunities, while also fulfilling a crucial recruitment requirement within the hospitality industry. What we’ve learnt over five years is this process works for our candidates, employer partners and the wider economy, and the numbers really demonstrate our impact.”

At the Only A Pavement Away annual conference yesterday. Mangham also laid out the charity’s three-year plan, detailing its ambitious goal of supporting 9,250 people by 2029, with a cumulative ROI of c. £473 million added to the UK economy.

To read Only A Pavement Away’s full 5 year Impact Report, please visit the Only A Pavement Away website –

https://onlyapavementaway.co.uk/client/pdfs/OnlyAPavementAway_ImpactReport.pdf