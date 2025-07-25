Hoteliers Back Bigger Bristol Arena Bid

Share Post Share Email

Bristol hoteliers have backed plans to increase the capacity of the YTL Arena which is currently under construction at the former Filton Airfield site.

Developers this week confirmed their wish to expand the approved capacity from 17,500 to 20,000, which they say would rank the venue among the top five biggest arenas in Europe.

New planning and licensing approval will be required for the increase, which would see the indoor music venue match the O2 in London for capacity.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) has welcomed the news as the transformation of the 80-year-old Brabazon Hangar buildings at Filton Airfield into one of the UK’s biggest indoor music venues continues.

BHA Chair Adam Flint said:

“This is a significant development which will well and truly put Bristol on the map, not just in the UK but Europe.

“The new arena will be able to accommodate the biggest and most popular performers, which can only be good for the city’s hospitality industry.

“Earlier this year, when Oasis performed their first reunion concerts in Cardiff, we saw a surge in bookings so the ability to host concerts of that size on our own doorstep on a more regular basis can only be good for the city’s hotels, bars and restaurants.

“Concert goers may well travel to and stay in the centre before going to an arena event so while the arena itself is towards the outskirts of Bristol, the entire city is likely to benefit from the arena.”

It had originally been hoped that the YTL Arena would welcome its first gig-goers in 2023, but now the opening is expected to happen in the autumn of 2028.

Mr Flint added: “There have been a number of delays in the planned opening date, which of course have been disappointing.

“But we have no doubt that when it does open, the wait will have been worthwhile.

“It’s crucial that they get the transport infrastructure right to serve a venue of this size, but if they do, the hospitality sector of the entire city is likely to benefit from this world class venue.