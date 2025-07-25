Toque d’Or 2025 Winners Send Inspiring Message To Industry After Prize Trip To Italy

Share Post Share Email

The 2025 Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or winners have urged operators to nurture young talent and create better career opportunities in hospitality, after returning from their culinary trip prize to Italy.

Tom and Katie said education, service and quality of ingredients are key to creating better experiences in hospitality. The trip, which involved visiting the San Pellegrino manufacturing plant, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and the famous Acqua Panna estate, is part of the competition’s ethos to help students bridge the gap between the classroom and industry.

Tom Brassington, BOH Winner said:

“Hospitality operators have a big role to play in shaping the careers of students and young industry professionals. As I reflect on this trip and the Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or experience as a whole, it’s clear how a combination of high standards, great ingredients and a passion for service can turn ordinary moments into something unforgettable. I’ve learned so much, and as someone looking to kickstart my professional career, I can only encourage other hospitality businesses to invest in young talent and help build a brighter future for our industry.”

Katie Blundell, FOH Winner said:

“You need a combination of education and real-world experience to be able to truly learn, grow and develop. Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or helped me understand the level of professionalism expected in our industry, and this trip bought that ethos to life. Experiencing the true art of hospitality – where service and ingredients come hand-in-hand – has been incredibly inspiring. I’d love to see more businesses opening their doors to students and young professionals – it’s how we raise standards and inspire long-lasting careers.”

Over the course of the six days, the duo journeyed from Milan to Florence and into the heart of the Tuscan countryside where they experienced Italian culture, cuisine and craftsmanship at every turn.

Their trip began in Milan with a behind-the-scenes tour at the San Pellegrino manufacturing plant, which produces more than one billion bottles of water per year. As well as learning about how its water is canned and bottled, Tom and Katie learned about the importance of quality control and labelling, which also forms part of the production process.

Later that day, the winners enjoyed a fine dining lunch at Bigio Restaurant in San Pellegrino Terme and an unforgettable multisensory dinner at Sensorium in Milan.

Their exploration of global brand innovation continued the next day at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. As part of their tour, Tom and Katie were guided in the preparation of single-origin coffee using four different brewing methods, including Cold Brew, Chemex, French press and Siphon. This experience demonstrated how the same coffee can convey very different sensations based on how it is prepared.

They also watched the manufacturing team transform green beans of arabica coffee into aromatic cups of brewed coffee, in a fascinating bean-to-cup process.

The duo were then treated to an aperitif on the rooftop terrace at The Roof Milano, taking in sweeping views of the city, followed by dinner at Sidewalk Market – a venue known for its modern take on traditional cuisine.

From there, Tom and Katie travelled by train to Florence. One of the key highlights of their trip included an unforgettable visit to the Acqua Panna estate, located in the rolling hills of Tuscany. Here, Tom and Katie toured the natural spring site and learned about the water’s unique mineral journey through the Apennine Mountains. Lunch followed at traditional Tuscan restaurant Cosimo De Medici, where they tasted local dishes and delved into the region’s food philosophy rooted in simplicity and seasonality.

Dinner that night was at Saporium Firenze, a Michelin-starred restaurant known for its farm-to-fork approach and innovative interpretations of classic Italian dishes.

The final full day took them deep into the Tuscan countryside for a vineyard tour and cooking class with an authentic Italian food and drink experience held on a working family-run farm. Under the guidance of local chefs, Tom and Katie picked fresh ingredients, made pasta from scratch and tasted wines grown on the estate, gaining new skills and a deeper understanding of Italian food culture.

Katya Simmons, Managing Director of Nestlé Professional UK&I, said: “Nestlé Professional’s Toque d’Or is about helping young hospitality talent build their confidence, grow professionally and experience the breadth of careers our incredible industry has to offer. Every year we’re amazed by the talent coming through, and Tom and Katie are no exception. This trip to Italy gave them a real taste of hospitality excellence – from global brands to grassroots cooking – and we can’t wait to see where their careers go next.”