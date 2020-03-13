Hoteliers ‘Cheque In’ To Children’s Charity

A charity which cares for children with life limiting conditions – and supports their families – has received a welcome cash boost from Bristol’s hoteliers.

Children’s Hospice South West provides respite and short breaks, emergency care, palliative care and end-of-life care at three hospices in the region.

The organisation was named by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) as the chosen charity for its Night of the Stars event, which celebrates those who have gone above and beyond in support of the city’s hospitality industry.

The BHA’s third annual glittering gala took place last month, attended by more than 330 guests, and in addition to a number of awards being presented, there was a raffle and some fund-raising games.

As a result, the BHA this week presented a cheque for £1,759.87 to the charity.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said: “People are the most important asset in our industry, and Night of the Stars is our opportunity to honour the star performers working in Bristol.

“But it also gives us a chance to support people in need, and Children’s Hospice South West provides vital support to people in heart-breaking circumstances.

“Their teams provide round-the-clock care and give families a chance to spend time together and make incredibly precious memories. It is very humbling for us to be able to do something in support of such an amazing organisation.”

Amanda Gallagher, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser at Children’s Hospice South West, said: “We are so grateful to the BHA for selecting CHSW as the beneficiary charity of Night of the Stars.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with many fantastic hoteliers, including Double Tree by Hilton Cadbury House, Hampton by Hilton Bristol City Centre and De Vere Tortworth Court, as well as receive support from The Bristol Hotel who are currently taking part in our £50 Challenge initiative.

“All funds donated to CHSW with enable us to continue to make the most positive difference to children and families facing the unimaginable.”