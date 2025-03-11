Hoteliers Dish Out Support For Catering Students

Share Post Share Email

Hoteliers in Bristol have dished out some support for college catering students by making another donation of professional equipment.

The catering department at City of Bristol College has been presented with a four-rack digital smoker, a Japanese vegetable slicer and a chocolate tempering machine with moulds.

The donation was made by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) as part of its continuing commitment aim to strengthening ties with the college, which is training and encouraging the next generation of hotel, restaurant and café chefs.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said: “We’ve been supporting the college for some time and this is part of our ongoing desire to help motivate and inspire the next generation of hospitality industry caterers.

“We support the college because it is actively promoting our exciting industry to the future leaders of our sector.”

Ryan Fernandes, Catering Lecturer, said: “Words cannot express my gratitude to BHA for their generous donation of a Bradley smoker, chocolate tempering machine, and Chiba peeler.

“This invaluable support empowers the next generation of hospitality chefs, equipping them with essential skills and cutting-edge equipment that prepare them for success in the industry.

“The BHA’s commitment to keeping our learning aligned with current trends is truly commendable and deeply appreciated.”