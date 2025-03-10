National Pubwatch Awards Recognise Best Practice and Bravery

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch has recognised a number of individuals operating in the late-night sector for their contribution to best practice, partnership working and bravery.

Bill Donne, who is honorary secretary of Reading Pubwatch, was handed the coveted Award of Merit, sponsored by Licensing Connect, for his leading role over the last 20 years in supporting and educating venue operators through his work.

An Award of Merit recognises individuals that have contributed to the success of Pubwatch schemes.

Bill Donne said: “I am delighted and honoured to be recognised for the work in Reading, which has made the town a safer place to socialise. It has all been about partnership working and ensuring that people can come out in Reading and enjoy themselves safely.

“To be recognised by my peers in the industry is a great accolade.”

Bravery & Meritorious Conduct Awards, sponsored by Licensing Connect, which recognise individuals whose actions have either saved life or minimised physical harm in the night-time economy, were also presented to two individuals who saved a man’s life after a violent incident occurred on the street in Chelmsford.

Dominic Hewitt, door supervisor and Sinéad Ní Ghiolla Bhrighde, former bar manager at Popworld, Chelmsford, who were trainee paramedics at the time of the incident in March 2024, saved the life of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed and suffered a traumatic cardiac arrest.

On receiving his award Dominic Hewitt said: “At the time you don’t think, you just step in and do what you need to do. It is good to be recognised as a door supervisor for the good that we do.”

Sinéad Ní Ghiolla Bhrighde, who now works as a paramedic for London Ambulance Service, said: “I was honoured to be put forward for this award. We acted on instinct and it triggered that response. It is lovely that both of us are receiving this award together as we are great friends and we really appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, the prestigious Malcolm Eidmans award, sponsored by Poppleston Allen, which recognises the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting Pubwatch was also given out at the conference.

Colin Pollard, Police Alcohol Licensing Officer with Hampshire Police, was recognised for his work in supporting the Portsmouth Pubwatch scheme in its efforts improve partnership working and to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Pollard said: “I was overjoyed to receive a phone call to tell me I had won the Malcolm Eidmans Award. I understand Pubwatch and I have known of the benefits for some time.”

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said: “It was a real privilege to recognise these award winners for all their hard work, partnership working and bravery.

“National Pubwatch as an organisation believes it is important to recognise all these individuals who have done so much to make the late-night economy a safer place.”

The awards were presented at the National Pubwatch Conference this week at The Double Tree by Hilton London Elstree.