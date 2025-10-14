Hoteliers Hope Budget Won’t Ruin A Promising End To 2025

Share Post Share Email

Bristol hoteliers are hoping the Autumn budget won’t put a dampener on what is shaping up to be a promising end to 2025.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will stand at the Dispatch Box on 26 November when the hospitality sector will again be hoping for an early Christmas present to boost their businesses.

Trade body UKHospitality is once again calling for lower business rates, a reduction on VAT for hospitality businesses and changes to National Insurance Contributions for employers.

Adam Flint, Chair of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), said:

“The final quarter of 2025 for the hotels and city is very buoyant compared to other quarters this year, which is very encouraging.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful end-of-summer boost, thanks to Bristol hosting two quarter finals and both semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and only this week, it was announced that work is finally set to begin on the long-awaited YTL Arena in Filton, so there is plenty of cause for optimism.

“We are hoping that this will not be undone by any measures Rachel Reeves announces in next month’s budget, because while the fourth quarter of this year does look very promising, many hospitality businesses are still struggling at present in the face of many challenges.

“Food and beverage costs are still rising – particularly over the past few months – as are energy bills, and many businesses are still coming to terms with the changes that came into force in April this year around National Insurance Contributions and living wage increases.”

He said the continuing cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on consumers, too, as household budgets continue to be stretched, which means ‘leisure travel’ is often one of the first things to be cut when belts are being tightened.

“With all that in mind, we are keeping everything crossed that the Chancellor will be kind to us this autumn and recognise the huge contribution we make to the nation’s economy.”