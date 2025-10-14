Bidfood Renews Partnership With The Natasha Allergy Research

Share Post Share Email

Foodservice provider Bidfood, a founding partner of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, has reaffirmed its commitment to food allergy awareness by renewing a four-year strategic partnership with the charity.

This continued collaboration supports The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation’s mission to #MakeAllergyHistory and reflects Bidfood’s dedication to creating safer, more inclusive food experiences across the hospitality and foodservice industry.

Andrew Selley, CEO of Bidcorp UK, said:

“We are proud to continue our partnership with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, whose work is making a real difference to the millions of people affected by food allergies across the UK.

“At Bidfood, we believe everyone should feel safe and confident when it comes to food, and by supporting the Foundation’s pioneering research and education, we hope to play our part in creating a future where food allergies no longer hold people back from living their lives to the fullest.”

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBEs after their daughter Natasha died aged 15 from a severe allergic reaction to sesame.

Through campaigning, education and research, the charity’s mission is to #MakeAllergyHistory, in particular food allergy, and improve the lives of the millions of people in the UK with food allergies. The couple have both been awarded OBEs for their work around food allergy.

Natasha’s Foundation is one of the only allergy charities dedicated to medical research. It wants to understand what is causing the dramatic rise in allergic disease – and develop ways to prevent, treat and ultimately eradicate it, creating a world that is safe for everyone.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE says:

“The dramatic increase in allergic diseases over the past three decades highlights just how urgent it is to understand the root causes of the global allergy crisis. Today, food allergies affect millions – including 1 in 13 school children – making this work more vital than ever. We’re incredibly grateful that Bidfood is continuing its support of our mission to #MakeAllergyHistory. Their partnership is helping us raise awareness and drive forward pioneering scientific research that will change lives.”